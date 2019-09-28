1  of  2
FFF Game of the Week: Gladwater holds off Winnsboro in a defensive slugfest

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Without standout junior running back Eligia Carter, the Gladewater Bears relied on their defense to win its District 8-3A Division 1 opener.

Coach John Berry’s Bears made a late 4th down stop to lift Gladewater to a 16-12 victory over Winnsboro.

The Raiders who fell to 3-2 on the season, showed how much of a turnaround they’ve made under first year coach Josh Finney.

Winnsboro kept Gladewater’s strong running game at bay all night. And had a 12-8 in the third quarter.

But Gladewater got a DJ Allen fourth quarter touchdown and two-point conversion to retake the lead, and eventually hold on for the victory.

Both teams are now 3-2 on the season, but the Bears are now 1-0 in league play.

Watch the video to see Garrett Sanders Friday Football Fever Game of the Week coverage.

