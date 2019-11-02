FFF Game of the Week: Gladewater knocks off Sabine, can win district title next Friday

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – The Gladewater Bears stopped Sabine from making history on their home field Friday.

Instead, Gladewater has now put itself in position to win the District 8-3A Division 1 championship next week.

The Bears defeated the Cardinals 40-16 as D.J. Allen had three touchdown receptions and made a pair of interceptions for Gladewater

Coach John Berry’s bunch improves to 6-3 on the season, and 4-1 in district play which means they are tied with Sabine atop the league standings heading into the final week of the regular season.

The Cardinals drop to 8-1 on the year, and 4-1 in district.

Watch the video to see Garrett Sanders’ Friday Football Fever Game of the Week coverage.