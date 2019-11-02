FFF Game of the Week: Gladewater knocks off Sabine, can win district title next Friday

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – The Gladewater Bears stopped Sabine from making history on their home field Friday.

Instead, Gladewater has now put itself in position to win the District 8-3A Division 1 championship next week.

The Bears defeated the Cardinals 40-16 as D.J. Allen had three touchdown receptions and made a pair of interceptions for Gladewater

Coach John Berry’s bunch improves to 6-3 on the season, and 4-1 in district play which means they are tied with Sabine atop the league standings heading into the final week of the regular season.

The Cardinals drop to 8-1 on the year, and 4-1 in district.

Watch the video to see Garrett Sanders’ Friday Football Fever Game of the Week coverage.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar