FFF GAME OF THE WEEK: Gilmer looks to continue its early season roll in showdown with Paris

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Our Friday Football Fever Game of the Week will be another top-ten 4A showdown.

The rejuvenated Gilmer Buckeyes will host the stout Paris Wildcats.

The 2-0 Bucs are ranked No. 5 in the state in Class 4A Division 2, while 1-1 Paris has the same ranking in Division 1.

These two top-tier programs had a slug-fest in 2018, where the Paris Wildcats came out on top, 27-21.

This season, Gilmer’s offense looks to be back on track, but will once again have to contend with the Wildcats’ quick and aggressive defense.

Friday Football Fever’s Garrett Sanders gets us ready for the massive matchup at Jeff Traylor Stadium.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. in Gilmer.

Garrett will have our game of the week recap on Friday Football Fever at 10:15 p.m. on KETK, and 11:00 p.m. on FOX 51.