FFF Fan of the Game Week 2: Chapel Hill alum Jackie Ates-Biscoe

She should have asked for a refund for her seat.

Because she didn’t use it.

Chapel Hill alum Jackie Ates-Biscoe, also the mother of Bulldogs senior linebacker Arsheal Ates, was on her feet trying to pass on some energy to C-Hill’s squad Friday.

Cheering on her boys, Ates-Biscoe got to see her son make a first quarter interception.

The Bulldogs made a valiant effort trying to rally against their Lake Tyler rival Whitehouse Wildcats. However, the Cats prevailed with a 46-39 victory.

Watch the video to see our Week two Friday Football Fever Play of the Night.

