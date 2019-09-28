FFF Fan of the Game: Lufkin alum & flag man Robert Fields

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – He’s always visible in the home stands at Abe Martin Stadium proudly waving his purple and gold Lufkin Panthers flag.

Robert Fields hasn’t missed a Pack home game since 2007.

After graduating from Lufkin High School in 2001, Fields served in the military.

He came back to Lufkin in 2007.

Fields helped the Panthers to a convincing district opening win 42-13.

Lufkin quarterback Jordan Moore’s mom Markeshia Moore gets an honorable mention. Moore is part of Lufkin High’s class of 2003. She says she’s been coming to games since high school.

Her son had a tremendous outing for the Panthers. He was 28-of-39 for 369 yards passing and four touchdowns. Moore added two more scores on the ground.

