Fever Preview: Whitehouse and Pine Tree set to clash with first place on the line

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — It will be a 5A district clash Friday night in Longview, as the Pine Tree Pirates host the Whitehouse Wildcats, as both enter the contest 4-0 in league play.

The Wildcats are young but have grown up this season under head coach Marcus Gold and his staff, while the Pirates are led by dynamic junior quarterback, D.J. Freeman.

The winner of this showdown will be in first place with Marshall if the Mavericks are also able to hold serve.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. from Pirate Stadium, and we’ll have the highlights tonight at 10:15 on Friday Football Fever.

