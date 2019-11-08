FEVER PREVIEW: Third straight outright district title on the line for Harmony as they host Grand Saline in regular season finale

BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) — It will be a battle for the top seed tonight as the Harmony Eagles look to remain unbeaten in district play when they host they host the Grand Saline Indians, who will be fighting for a share of the league championship.

If the Eagles win, it will be their third straight outright district championship, and with the return of junior running back Michael Everett, their strong rushing attack gets even more dangerous.

The Indians have been building to a moment like this, making the playoffs for the first time in head coach Michale Ridges’ last season, and now looking to be on top in the district.

Kickoff is at 7:30 tonight at Eagle Stadium, and we’ll have all the highlights and reaction on KETK at 10:15 and on Fever Overtime at 11:00 on Fox 51.