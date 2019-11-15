FEVER PREVIEW: Longview opens postseason against tough Temple team

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Lobos entered the 2019 season as defending state champions, and all year long they have looked the part, entering the playoffs undefeated once again.

But while the Lobos have earned a first-round home game, their opening opponent is anything but a pushover.

The Temple Wildcats finished second in their district behind Waco Midway, and are 8-2 on the season.

Longview’s stout defense will have to contend Temple’s high-powered offense, which is built around speed.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. from Lobo Stadium, and we will have highlights on KETK at 10:15 and at 11:00 on Fox 51.

