FEVER PREVIEW: Here are your #bEASTtexas matchups for Week 1 of football season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The grass has been cut, the lines are being painted, and grills are firing up. We are just hours away from the return of another high school football season in East Texas.

Here are your Week 1 matchups that will air on KETK and FOX 51:

Thursday

KAUFMAN vs. LINDALE

Site: Lindale HS @ 7:30 p.m.

Mascots: Lions vs Eagles

2018 records: Kaufman 7-3 (1st round playoffs), Lindale 7-5 (2nd round playoffs)

2018 result: Kaufman 52, Lindale 33

Series Record: Lindale leads 4-2

Game Notes: For the fourth straight year, these two 5A schools will battle each other in a bi-district matchup to start the season. Both teams will look to start off on the right foot to get back into the playoffs. Kaufman will be rebuilding on offense, with just three starters returning this season. They will be going against an experienced Lindale defense which returns eight starters.

PITTSBURG vs. JEFFERSON

Site: Jefferson HS @ 7:30 p.m.

Mascots: Pirates vs. Bulldogs

2018 records: Pittsburg 10-4 (State Quarterfinals), Jefferson 11-1 (2nd round playoffs

2018 result: Jefferson 44, Pittsburg 35

Series Record: Pittsburg leads 5-3

Game Notes: Two schools that had a large amount of success in 2018 will be trying to have yet another deep playoff run. In a rematch of a high-scoring affair from Week 1 of last season, both defenses will be challenged to step up this year. Pittsburg returns just one defensive starter while Jefferson only returns five.

DALLAS COVENANT vs. BISHOP GORMAN

Site: Grace Community HS @ 7 p.m.

Mascots: Knights vs Crusaders

2018 records: Dallas Covenant: N/A, Gorman 5-6 (1st round playoffs)

2018 result: N/A

Series record: N/A

Game Notes: These two meet for the first time ever on the first night of the three-day classic hosted by Grace Community. Bishop Gorman beat Garrison last year in its season opener 42-41, where it set a school record with three pick-sixes. Both schools were decimated by graduation and will have lots of people in new roles. Gorman will see its debut of first-year head coach Brady McCoy, just 24-years-old.

Friday

GAME OF THE WEEK: LONGVIEW vs. LUFKIN

Site: Lufkin HS @ 7:30 p.m.

Mascots: Lobos vs Panthers

2018 record: Lobos 16-0 (6A-DII State Champions), Lufkin 10-2 (2nd round playoffs)

2018 result: Longview 35, Lufkin 28

Series record: Longview leads 41-37-4

Game Notes: Another chapter in one of the oldest rivalries in East Texas will be written Friday night when the defending state champion Lobos travel down to Lufkin. Nearly guaranteed to come down to the final drive. Lufkin will be poised to end the Lobos 16-game win streak.

KILGORE vs NACOGDOCHES

Site: Nacogdoches HS @ 7:30 p.m.

Mascots: Bulldogs vs Dragons

2018 records: Kilgore 4-8 (2nd round playoffs), Nacogdoches 5-6 (1st round playoffs)

2018 result: Nacogdoches 37, Kilgore 20

Series Record: Kilgore leads 7-6

Game Notes: In their sixth Week 1 meeting, Kilgore will look to prepare for another year in a brutal district that is composed of Carthage, Henderson, and Van. They return two 800+ yard rushers between Tray Epps and Kennieth Lacy. The Dragons will return 12 starters to the lineup, but have a first-year head coach in Darren Allman. Quarterback Jake Smith will be looking to have another explosive season, after throwing for over 2,000 yards in 2018.

CARTHAGE vs. JACKSONVILLE

Site: Tomato Bowl @ 7:30 p.m.

Mascots: Bulldogs vs. Indians

2018 records: Carthage 14-1 (State semifinals), Jacksonville 3-7

2018 result: Carthage 61, Jacksonville 20

Series record: Carthage leads 6-1

Game Notes: After Carthage’s state-best winning streak of 40+ games game to an end in the semifinals, they are refocusing to make it back to the state championship game. This will be the grand re-opening of the famous Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville, after it was closed in 2018 due to repairs. The area was named one of the most beautiful stadiums in Texas earlier this year.

FAIRFIELD vs. RUSK

Site: Rusk HS @ 7:30 p.m.

Mascots: Eagles vs Eagles

2018 records: Fairfield 9-3 (2nd round playoffs), Rusk 5-7 (2nd round playoffs)

2018 result: Fairfield 36, Rusk 28

Series Record: Fairfield leads 7-4

Game Notes: Both schools made it decently deep in the 2018 season, with Rusk going undefeated in district play. Their record last year is deceiving, as they lost their first four games by just a combined 15 points. These two teams meet in a bi-district matchup for the 11th straight season.

MESQUITE HORN vs. JOHN TYLER

Site: CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium @ 7:00 p.m.

Mascots: Jaguars vs. Lions

2018 records: Mesquite Horn 5-8 (3rd round playoffs), John Tyler 10-3 (State Quarterfinals)

2018 result: N/A

Series Record: John Tyler leads 6-4

Game Notes: The Lions are trying to shake off a 2018 season they feel ended sooner than it was supposed to. They led the eventual state champions Highland Park by 21 in the fourth quarter, but allowed four unanswered touchdowns in the final 10 minutes. They return eight starters on a staunch defense that will look to lead the Lions into another deep playoff run

CANTON vs. GRACE COMMUNITY

Site: Grace Community HS @ 7:00 p.m.

Mascots: Eagles vs Cougars

2018 records: Canton 2-7, Grace Community 5-5

2018 result: Grace 63, Canton 40

Series record: Canton leads 3-2

Game Notes: Grace comes back from a disappointing season after missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade, but are ready with nearly all of their starters returning. They will have an additional weapon in RB Jeremiah Milton, who transfered from arch-rival Bishop Gorman this summer. This will be a rematch of one of the highest-scoring games in East Texas last year.

WHITEHOUSE vs. HENDERSON

Site: Henderson HS @ 7:30 p.m.

Mascots: Wildcats vs. Lions

2018 records: Whitehouse 7-4 (1st round playoffs), Henderson 9-5 (State Quarterfinals)

2018 result: Whitehouse 50, Henderson, 28

Series Record: Whitehouse leads 6-1

Game Notes: After facing off last year for the first time in nearly 10 years, the Wildcats and Lions will face off after a high-scoring affair to open up last season. Henderson returns most of their offensive starters, with their biggest threat being RB Kevin Fields. Whitehouse will face an early test to prepare them for a stacked district that includes Marshall, Nacogdoches, Pine Tree, and Lindale.

CENTER vs. TATUM

Site: Tatum HS @ 7:30 p.m.

Mascots: Roughriders vs. Eagles

2018 records: Center 6-5 (1st round playoffs), Tatum 6-4 (1st round playoffs)

2018 result: Center 35, Tatum 30

Series record: Tatum leads 6-4

Game Notes: Tatum is looking for a restart this season after a heartbreaking end in 2018. After an overtime loss in the district championship against Gladewater, the Eagles were bounced in the first round of the playoffs in an unexpected defeat. They return six starts on each side of the ball, but will be looking for a leader at quarterback.

ATLANTA vs. GILMER

Site: Gilmer HS @ 7:30 p.m.

Mascots: Rabbits vs Buckeyes

2018 records: Atlanta 8-6 (State Quarterfinals), Gilmer 6-7 (3rd round playoffs)

2018 result: Gilmer 47, Atlanta 41

Series Record: Gilmer leads 13-0

Game Notes: The Buckeyes seemed destined to suffer one of the worst seasons in a couple of decades after they lost six of their last eight games, but bounced back by making it halfway through the playoff bracket. They come back with nearly all their offensive starters and aim to make a deeper run.

SPRING HILL vs. GLADEWATER

Site: Gladewater HS @ 7:30 p.m.

Mascots: Panthers vs Bears

2018 records: Spring Hill 2-8, Gladewater 12-2 (State quarterfinals)

2018 result: Gladewater 61, Spring Hill 30

Series Record: Gladewater leads 10-5

Game Notes: Spring Hill is looking to bounce back after a disappointing season and is looking to knock off their old district rival for the first time in seven years. Gladewater last year came out on top in the new District of Doom and return the majority of their starters, including their savvy QB Landon McKinney.

WEST RUSK vs. ARP

Site: Arp HS @ 7:30 p.m.

Mascots: Raiders vs. Tigers

2018 records: West Rusk 8-3 (1st round playoffs), Arp 3-7

2018 result: West Rusk 45, Arp 0

Series Record: Arp leads 11-5

Game Notes: West Rusk had one of the most disappointing exits last season in East Texas, getting upset in the first round of the playoffs after an 8-2 regular season. In Arp, the Tigers will look to improve from their offensive woes. They averaged just 10 points a game on their way to a 3-7 record.

TENAHA vs. TROUP

Site: Troup HS @ 7:30 p.m.

Mascots: Tigers vs. Tigers

2018 records: Tenaha 10-4 (State Quarterfinals), Troup 10-3 (3rd round playoffs)

2018 result: Troup 42, Tenaha 39

Series Record: Troup leads 1-0

Game Notes: A high-powered matchup between small schools will be on the of the most underrated games to open up the 2019 season. Troup returns nearly all their starters, but will need a replacement at quarterback. Their fight with Harmony for the district crown will be fun to track.

PINE TREE vs. BULLARD

Site: Bullard HS @ 7:30 p.m.

Mascots: Pirates vs Panthers

2018 record: Pine Tree 5-5, Bullard 3-8 (1st round playoffs)

2018 result: Pine Tree 63, Bullard 40

Series Record: Pine Tree leads 1-0

Game Notes: Both teams are looking to improve on their regular seasons from last year. The Pirates bring back their double QB tandem between Corey Thomas and D.J. Freeman as well as seven of their defensive starters. Bullard was able to back-door their way into the playoffs after winning their final two regular-season games. They will be rebuilding again, with only eight total starters returning for them.

FORT WORTH SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN vs. BROOK HILL

Site: Brook Hill HS @ 7:30 p.m.

Mascots: Cardinals vs. Guard

2018 record: FW SW Christian 3-7, Brook Hill 5-6 (1st round playoffs)

2018 result: Brook Hill 42, SW Christian 14

Series Record: Brook Hill leads 1-0

Game Notes: Brook Hill made it back to the playoffs for the first time in four years last year and are looking to build on that. They will have a tough road ahead of them come district play, with three schools in the TAPPS Division II top 10 on their schedule.

Saturday

THE WOODLANDS CHRISTIAN vs. All Saints

Site: All Saints HS @ 7 p.m.

Mascots: Warriors vs. Trojans

2018 records: Woodlands Christian (State Quarterfinals) 8-4, All Saints 3-7

2018 result: N/A

Series Record: N/A

Game Notes: These two TAPPS schools will be meeting for the first time ever. All Saints returns 14 starters after a rough year in 2018 getting experience for young players. Roland Poster will lead the team at QB for the second straight season with Cor’dell Radaway in the backfield.