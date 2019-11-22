MESQUITE, Texas (KETK) Last season the Gilmer Buckeyes beat Fairfield 24-14 in the area around, and tonight in Mesquite, they’ll get that chance once again, as they look to get back to the third round for the 13th season in a row.

Gilmer has been hitting on all cylinders at the right time of the year, and the defense has pitched shutouts in back-to-back weeks.

The offensive has been explosive as ever, and running back Darrell Bush could eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in this ball game.

That Black Flag defense will have to contend with the Eagle’s dual-threat quarterback, Justin Abram, who has had no problems beating teams on the ground or through the air.

FEVER PREVIEW: Gilmer takes on Fairfield at Mesquite Memorial in area round rematch Gilmer will look to represent East Texas in the Metro-Plex when they kickoff at 7:30 p.m.