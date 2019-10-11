FEVER PREVIEW: College Station is looking for revenge in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — In Week One, the Lufkin Panthers lost a close battle with their rivals from Longview, but since then the Pack have been unscathed, and find themselves 2-0 in district.

Tonight, they face off against the College Station Cougars, who will be looking to get back at Lufkin, after what the Panthers did to them in their house in 2018.

The Pack dominated last season’s matchup 35-3, but this year, the Cougars have the best offense in the district.

Tonight we’ll find out if the vaunted Panthers defense will once again, be able to shut down the Cougars and go 3-0 in league play.