PRICE, Texas (KETK) – Part of the reason the Timpson Bears may be primed for tremendous season is their speed.

Trey Davis showed off that speed by turning a pooch kickoff into a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter following a Carlisle score.

Timpson routed the Indians 54-19 to keep their undefeated record intact, now at 4-0 on the season.

Watch the video to see our Week 4 Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Friday Football Fever Play of the Night.