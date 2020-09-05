PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Rusk’s Joseph McGowan’s electrifying punt return

Fever Play of the Night

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk WR Joseph McGowan showed Friday just how dangerous he can be.

With his team up 7-0, McGowan seized an opportunity as he fielded a Crockett punt on a bounce, and began weaving in and out of Bulldog defenders. The senior receiver displayed his superior elusiveness cutting back inside to dodge another defender and make a foot race that he won to the end zone for a 65-yard return for a score.

That momentum grabbing play was McGowan’s second touchdown of the first quarter. He and the Eagles held on to knock off a talented and athletic Crockett squad 27-15.

Rusk improves to 2-0 on the season. Crockett falls to 1-1.

