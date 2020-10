ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Lindale’s game against Athens started with plenty of mistakes and turnovers, but our Play of the Night by Tyler Howell changed the landscape of the contest.

The Eagles were trailing, 9-0, when quarterback Sam Peterson, heaved the ball downfield, it got tipped in the air, and Howell came running in at the right moment, to make the catch, and run it in for the touchdown.

Lindale went on to beat Athens 35-16.