ATHEN, Texas (KETK) — Our Friday Football Fever Play of the Night in Week 8 provided a needed spark for the Lindale Eagles in their road contest against Athens.

Trailing 9-0, Lindale quarterback, Sam Peterson, threw the ball downfield, it was tipped in the air, and Jacob Seekford caught it on the run, and hustled in for the touchdown.

Sometime you are just in the right place, at the right time.

Lindale went on the beat the Hornets, 35-16.