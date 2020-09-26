PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Jacksonville’s Karmelo Clayborne’s 95-yard TD reception

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Indians got the ball on their own one yard line with just over five and half minutes left in the first quarter against Crandall Friday.

But the Tribe brought out fireworks from the shadows of their own goalposts.

After a quick completion brought the ball up to the five-yard line, Jacksonville senior quarterback Patrick Clater rifled a pass over the middle that sophomore receiver Karmelo Clayborne turned into an electrifying 95-yard catch and run for the Indians first touchdown of 2020.

Clayborne caught the pass in traffic in between two defenders but managed to push off one, and take off with nothing but green turf in front of him.

Jacksonville, however, fell to the visiting Pirates 38-25.

Watch the video to see our Week 5 Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Friday Football Fever Play of the Night.