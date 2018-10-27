FFF Play of the Night: Whitehouse WR Cameron Cantrell Video

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) - Showing why Texas Tech Coach Kliff Kingsbury wants him as part of his Red Raiders offense, Whitehouse receiver Cameron Cantrell made a tremendous 34-yard touchdown catch on a pass from Flint Herrington in the first quarter against the Pine Tree Pirates Friday.

Cantrell went up and and made the grab with a Pirate defender in his face, winning the one-on-one battle to give the Wildcats a 15-0 lead at the time.

His older brother, L.A. Chargers receiver Dylan Cantrell was in attendance, seeing him play in person for the first time in six years.

Whitehouse went on beat Pine Tree in thrilling fashion 45-43.

Cantrell's efforts earn him the Week 9 Friday Football Fever Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Play of the Night.