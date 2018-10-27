BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

BREAKING: Multiple fatalities at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania's synagogue

Fever Play of the Night

FFF Play of the Night: Whitehouse WR Cameron Cantrell

By:

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 03:01 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2018 03:01 AM CDT

FFF Play of the Night: Whitehouse WR Cameron Cantrell

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) - Showing why Texas Tech Coach Kliff Kingsbury wants him as part of his Red Raiders offense, Whitehouse receiver Cameron Cantrell made a tremendous 34-yard touchdown catch on a pass from Flint Herrington in the first quarter against the Pine Tree Pirates Friday.

Cantrell went up and and made the grab with a Pirate defender in his face, winning the one-on-one battle to give the Wildcats a 15-0 lead at the time.

His older brother, L.A. Chargers receiver Dylan Cantrell was in attendance, seeing him play in person for the first time in six years.

Whitehouse went on beat Pine Tree in thrilling fashion 45-43.

Cantrell's efforts earn him the Week 9 Friday Football Fever Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Play of the Night.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KETK NBC

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever

  • KETK News

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever Scoreboard

  • KETK NBC East Texas

    Instagram

  • KFXK Fox51 East Texas

    Instagram

  • MyEastTex Mobile App