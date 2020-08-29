FFF Play of the Night: Van’s Javonta Thomas to Jackson Rainey

VAN, Texas (KETK) – How about a little trickery on fourth and goal.

The Van Vandals made it work to perfection and grabbed momentum while doing it.

With a 7-0 lead in the second quarter, Van Quarterback Jackson Rainey, handed off to Zion Dunn, who tossed it back to Javonta Thomas. The Vandals standout receiver showed his other skills on this play, as he fired the ball into the endzone, where it was caught by the QB Rainey for an eight-yard touchdown.

It gave the Vandals a 13-0 lead at the time and lots of momentum.

Van went on to win the contest over Palestine 33-7.

Watch the video to see the play.