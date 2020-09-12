FFF Play of the Night: Mineola’s TJ Moreland to Dawson Pendergrass

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – With Mineola trailing 7-0 in the first quarter against West Rusk, sophomore quarterback T.J. Moreland got the Jackets rolling with a tremendous throw to fellow sophomore receiver Dawson Pendergrass for a 45-yard touchdown strike.

Moreland showed tremendous strength and athleticism firing the ball across his body as he rolled to his left, yet on the money to tie the score at seven.

Mineola went on to win the contest 36-14, improving to 3-0 on the season.

Watch the video to see our Week 3 Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Play of the Night.