GAME OF THE WEEK: Tyler Legacy trounces Lufkin 70-32

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A resounding opening statement.

The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders jumped on old rival Lufkin early and often.

In their first game since the school was renamed, and the first contest under first-year head coach Joe Willis, Legacy built a 35-7 lead by late in the second quarter.

They kept pouring it on in the second half scoring 35 more points for a 70-32 triumph over the visiting Panthers.

The Red Raiders turn their attention to the Rose City Rivalry next Friday night against Tyler High at 7:30 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.