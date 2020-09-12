Game of the Week: Malakoff comes up short against Trinity Christian

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – The No. 5-ranked Malakoff Tigers stood tall against nationally renowned Cedar Hill Trinity Christian, but couldn’t quite keep up with the explosive Deion Sanders’ coached Tigers.

Malakoff fell 56-32, which drops them to 1-2 on the season. However, the host Tigers are taking the setback in stride. Coach Jamie Driskell and company firmly believe that this experience will help his team prepare for a rugged district 8-3A Division 1, and a potential playoff run.

Watch the video to see our Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Friday Football Fever game of the week coverage.

