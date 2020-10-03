GAME OF THE WEEK: Lindale runs past Chapel Hill, 52-6

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale Eagles made a resounding statement Friday.

Battling one of the most athletic teams in East Texas in the Chapel Hill Bulldogs, Lindale put on a clinic on how to effectively, and explosively run the football in route to a 52-6 triumph.

Baylor commit Jordan Jenkins was almost unstoppable as he rushed for 294 yards and four touchdowns.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 in District 9-4A Division 1 also known as the “District of Doom,” and are now 4-2 overall.

Chapel Hill falls to 4-2 on the season, and 1-1 in district play.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

