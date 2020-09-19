GAME OF THE WEEK: Gilmer rallies, knocks off Lindale to stay unbeaten

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The Gilmer Buckeyes scored 35 unanswered points to erase a 35-14 halftime deficit.

Alan Metzel’s club remains undefeated, now at 4-0 on the season after knocking off the Lindale Eagles 56-49 Friday.

It is their second come from behind effort on our Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Game of the Week this season.

Junior quarterback Brandon Tennison threw four touchdown passes on 248 yards passing, while also running for 148 yards and another score.

Davion Smith rushed addes 138 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.

Lindale falls to 2-2 on the season as senior running back and Baylor commit Jordan Jenkins was superb with four first half touchdowns and over 200 yards rushing on the night.

Watch the video to see the highlights and reaction from the victorious Metzel.