GAME OF THE WEEK: Gilmer pulls out 22-20 thriller at Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Black Flag defense came through in the clutch.

Sophomore Rohan Fluellen came up with victory-sealing interception with under a minute to play as the Gilmer Buckeyes held on to beat the Henderson Lions 22-20 Friday.

Gilmer overcame a 14-0 first quarter deficit, and scored 22 unanswered points to take a 22-14 lead into the locker room.

Junior quarterback Brandon Tennison was 14-of-22 for 203 yards and two touchdowns for the Bucs who improve to 2-0 on the season.

Henderson falls to 1-1.

Watch the video to see our Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Game of the Week coverage, including highlights and reaction from a victorious Buckeyes head coach Alan Metzel.