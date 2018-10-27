BREAKING NEWS

FFF Game of the Week: Tatum knocks off West Rusk, in driver's seat for district title

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 01:29 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2018 01:30 AM CDT

NEW LONDON, Texas (KETK) - The Tatum Eagles took control early, and never really looked back.

After jumping out to a 21-3 lead over West Rusk Friday, Tatum kept the foot on the gas pedal and went on to beat the Raiders 35-17.

Eagles quarterback OB Jones was practically unstoppable as he threw for 167 and three touchdowns while rushing for 175 yards.

The Eagles improve to 5-2 on the season, but more importantly move to 4-0 in district play and now sit all alone in the 8-3A Division I standings.

West Rusk has now lost two straight as they fall to 7-2 overall, and 3-2 in league action.

Watch the video to see our Friday Football Fever Game of the Week coverage.

