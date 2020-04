SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The fifth-ranked Wolves started fast and never looked back.

In a massive showdown with No. 8 Tenaha, San Augustine jumped out to a 21-7 lead after one quarter. They doubled their advantage to 42-14 by halftime.

The Wolves would run away with a 67-14 triumph.

San Augustine improves to 3-0 on the season. The Tigers drop to 3-1.

