Longview ISD employee tests positive for coronavirus

FEVER FLASHBACK: Oct. 4, 2019, Diboll stays unbeaten with a convincing win over Crockett

Friday Football Fever

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The Diboll Lumberjacks are 6-0.

In what turned out to be a Deep East Texas heavyweight battle, No. 8 ranked Diboll led Crockett 20-10 at intermission.

But the Lumberjacks added 23 points in the second half, for a total of 30 unanswered points over the final two-plus quarters to earn a 43-10 triumph over the Bulldogs.

Crockett falls to 3-2 on the season, and 1-1 in district play.

Diboll is 1-0 in District 11-3A Division 1 action.

Watch the video to see our Friday Football Fever Game of the Week coverage.

