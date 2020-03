LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Whitehouse Wildcats outlasted the Pine Tree Pirates Friday 50-36 to stay right in the hunt for the District 9-5A Division 2 championship.

The Wildcats improved to 5-0 in league action, and 6-2 overall setting up a showdown with Marshall next Friday night for first place.

Marshall is also 5-0 in district play after beating Nacogdoches 44-20 Friday.