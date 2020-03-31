FEVER FLASHBACK: Nov. 22, 2019, Gilmer beats Fairfield, reaches 3rd round for 13th consecutive year

MESQUITE, TEXAS (KETK) – There would be no Fairfield revenge on November 22nd at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.

The Gilmer Buckeyes began taking control early in the second quarter of their Class 4A Division 2 Area round matchup.

By halftime, their lead had ballooned to 39-14, and the rout was on.

Gilmer defeated Fairfield 56-35 to advance to the regional semifinal round of the UIL Texas high school football playoffs for an unprecedented 13th consecutive year.

Despite playing without their starting quarterback Mason Hurt, the Orange and Black offense did not skip a beat under backup QB Brandon Tennison.

The Buckeyes advance to play undefeated Waco Connally (12-0) in the Region 2 semis at 7:00 p.m. next Friday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium in the Metroplex.