Early National Signing Day: East Texans ink with major colleges

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – High school seniors across East Texas are signing their letters of intent today to continue their athletic careers at the college level.

KETK News has reporters across the region to speak with them on their special day. We will update this story as the ceremonies take place.

Alto

Cayle Irvin signed with Bethel College to play center. In his high school career, he was on the offensive line and a linebacker.

Photo: Alto ISD

Gilmer

Casey Irons penned his National Letter of Intent with the Colorado State Rams, a member of the Pac-12 Conference. He will play as a defensive end.

Jacksonville

Chris Carpenter of the Jacksonville Indians signed with the University of Colorado, also a member of the Pac-12 Conference. Carpenter played as a wide receiver and cornerback.

Whitehouse

Peyton Kennedy signed with Houston Baptist to play linebacker on Wednesday morning. He played the same position for the Wildcats as they advanced to the playoffs for the first time in six years.