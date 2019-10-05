Diboll stays unbeaten with convincing win over Crockett

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The Diboll Lumberjacks are 6-0.

In what turned out to be a Deep East Texas heavyweight battle, No. 8 ranked Diboll led Crockett 20-10 at intermission.

But the Lumberjacks added 23 points in the second half, for a total of 30 unanswered points over the final two-plus quarters to earn a 43-10 triumph over the Bulldogs.

Crockett falls to 3-2 on the season, and 1-1 in district play.

Diboll is 1-0 in District 11-3A Division 1 action.

