CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – The Chapel Hill Bulldogs pulled away from the Bullard Panthers after a first half that was beginning to resemble a track meet.

Chapel Hill led 27-20 at the half. The Bulldogs then came out with a fury out of the locker room scoring four third quarter touchdowns.

Coach Jeff Riordan’s club would come away with a 64-23 triumph.

Chapel Hill moves back to .500 with a 2-2 record while Bullard falls to 1-3.