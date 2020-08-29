Chapel Hill romps to 65-33 win over Splendora in season opener

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Chapel Hill Bulldogs turned what was back and forth first half into a rout.

C-Hill took control late in the second quarter with a big play and a turnover, taking a 35-13 lead into the locker room, before blowing things open in the second half for a 65-33 victory.

The Bulldogs proved they can be explosive under second-year coach Jeff Riordan, hence their big offensive output to open the 2020 season.

Riordan coached against his former college teammate in Wildcats head coach Marcus Schulz, as well as his brother Matt Riordan, who is Splendora’s offensive coordinator.

Watch the video to see the highlights.