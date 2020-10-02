Chapel Hill and Lindale have connections beyond the football field

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After the first week of league play, Friday night’s game between Lindale and Chapel Hill will look like it could go a long way in determining who will come out on top in 4A District 9.

“The difference between this year and last year and maybe past years here at Chapel Hill is the expectation to win is there,” said Chapel Hill head coach Jeff Riordan.

“It is good that we’ve both won some games, and we’re in the situation where we’re both playing pretty good football,” said Lindale head coach Chris Cochran.

Although the Dogs and Eagles have been solid on both side, they each have a featured player every team has to account for.

In Chapel Hill, it’s quarterback Cam Ford, whose athleticism can turn any play intoo a touchdown.

On Lindale they’ve got a bruising running back named Jordan Jenkins, whose combination of power and speed has him already committed to play for the Baylor Bears.

“I don’t think you stop a player like Jenkins, at the high school level, there’s a reason he’s a D1 highly sought out kid, great kid, great work ethic, all that good stuff,” said Riordan. “You hope to contain him and do what you’re supposed to do, offensively, defensively and special teams to beat a team like Lindale.”

“Five makes them go, I mean that’s 100 percent true, he makes them go, and everything goes through him, I think when he’s playing well, they’re playing well,” said Cochran.

Riordan was no stranger to Lindale. His wife was a proud Eagles graduate, and her dad was once Lindale’s athletic director. He and Riordan have been friends for years.

“Me and him go way back when he was coaching at Hallsville, and his brother played with Jaxson Shipley at Texas, who is my wife’s cousin, so there’s a lot, you know it’s crazy, and then my wife and Lindsay Cochran are really good friends, so, it’ll be interesting Friday night,” said Riordan.

It will be a a rivalry in the making between two teams on a mission, but with mutual respect.

“Our teams will go out and have great sportsmanship, but they are going to get after each other,” said Riordan.

“We’re excited about it and feel like it’s going to be a four-quarter battle for sure,” said Cochran.

The kick off will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday from Bulldog Stadium in Chapel Hill.