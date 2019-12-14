Carthage wins thriller over Lampasas, heads back to state

NEW CANEY, Texas (KETK) – When a trip to state was on the line, the Carthage Bulldogs went to their money man.

With the game tied at 42, Kelvontay Dixon caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Kai Horton with 13 seconds left in the contest, out-jumping his defender as he has done all season and throughout his Carthage career.

The score made it 49-42 Bulldogs. But the Carthage defense still had to hold off one last gasp from Lampasas. But Ace Whitehead’s pass to the end zone from the 30-yard line was incomplete.

So with the 49-42 victory, Carthage will play for its seventh state championship since 2008.

The Bulldogs are also back in the title game for the third time in the last four years.

Carthage will take on a familiar opponent next Friday in Class 4A Division 1 final as they will play reigning state champ Waco La Vega at 11:00 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Watch the video to see the highlights.