KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Carthage Bulldogs look primed for another state championship run.

The “Fighting Surratts” soundly defeated a very good Kilgore team 27-7. The K-Dogs are expected challenge for the District 9-4A Division 1 title.

It marks the fourth consecutive victory for Carthage over Kilgore, and their 17th overall victory.

Watch the video to see the highlights.