TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Carthage Bulldogs continue to roll after a decisive 52-21 win over the Crandall Pirates in the regional semifinal playoffs.

The Bulldogs will take their undefeated record to Waco next week to face Midlothian Heritage in the state quarterfinals. The game will be a rematch from last yea’s third round, which Carthage won by 1 point in overtime.

Watch the video for the game highlights.