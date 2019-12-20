Carthage defeats Waco La Vega 42-28 for 3rd state title in past four years

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – The Carthage Bulldogs have put another stamp on their dynasty of Texas High School football, taking down Waco La Vega 42-28 on Thursday to win their third state championship in the last four years.

It is their 7th title overall in the past 11 years.

The Bulldogs had a slow start to the game, with a fumble on just the third play of the game and then had to punt on their ensuing drive.

After that they found their mojo, punching in six straight touchdowns to take firm command of the game over the Pirates.

Mason Courtney dominated on the ground for Carthage, racking up 219 yards on the ground with three touchdowns after losing a fumble in the Pirates endzone to start the game.

Kai Horton went 16-for-22 for 231 yards and three touchdowns in the win for the Bulldogs.