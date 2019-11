TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Carthage and Crandall High Schools have agreed to push their third-round playoff game up a few hours Friday afternoon due to potential bad weather in the forecast Friday night.

The game will now kick-off at 2 p.m. at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler. The game was originally scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Carthage comes into the game undefeated at 12-0 while Crandall enters with a 10-2 record.