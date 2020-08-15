Carthage begins their quest for an 8th state championship

CARTHAGE, TX – “The goal is the same every year, yes sir, win state” said Carthage senior Mason Courtney.

That’s the attitude of every player on the Carthage roster. The confidence oozes from these players and coaches. That’s what happens when you win seven state championships in twelve years. It also brings a little pressure, but nothing these guys can’t handle.

“The bar has been set a long time ago and we know we have a lot of pressure here” said Carthage head coach Scott Surratt. “We embellish the pressure and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Courtney said, “We like pressure around here. When you win state over and over again, pressure is going to come. What you do when the pressure is one you is what matters and we always come through.”

The offense looks to be strength for the Bulldogs in 2020 with QB Kai Horton under center. In his first year as a starter he finished 16-0, won a state championship, and threw for more than 3,700 yards and 49 touchdowns.

“There’s no question Kai runs the show out there and he had a phenomenal year and he’s the leader” said Surratt.

Courtney said, “He brings a sense of authority. He always comes down ready to go. He’s always serious, like this ain’t play time, we’re coming to win.”

Three year starter Mason Courtney will carry the load out of the backfield. He’s set a personal goal to go over 2,000 yards with 24 touchdowns.

Surratt said, “Courtney brings the physicality that we need on offense. He’s going to run over you, he’s going to run around you, he’s got special feet. He’s the total package.”

“He’s a two year starter, he’s going to be a three year starter this year. You can always trust a guy like him to come out and play hard” said Carthage QB Kai Horton. “He can make a lot of plays. He can catch and he can run, he can pass protect, he can do it all.”

With that firepower returning and dropping to 4A Division II, many have the Bulldogs penciled in to play for an 8th state championship.