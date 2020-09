BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Bullard Panthers fell to 1-1 after getting trounced 61-7 by Caddo Mills.

Foxes senior quarterback Tyler Townley accounted for six touchdowns, three rushing, and three passing, and 422 yards of total offense.

Caddo Mills improves to 2-0 on the season, while Bullard drops to 1-1.

Watch the video for game highlights.