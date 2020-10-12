Bullard showed growth and character in comeback win over Canton

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — It wasn’t a great start Friday night for the Bullard Panthers, but by the end of the night, they had shown just how much this team has grown under head coach Scott Callaway and his staff.

Bullard hosted Canton last Friday night, and the Eagles took control early, leading the Panthers 21-0 after the first quarter.

But everything changed in the 2nd, when Bullard only gave up three more Canton points, and finished the day, beating the Eagles 41-24.

Coach Callaway is in his fourth season with the Panthers and says this kind of performance is indicative of how this program has grown since he took over.

“It’s about having fun, teaching life skills, we want to win as many ball games as we can, bring championships to Bullard, but our kids really bought in,” said Callaway.

Bullard is now 1-0 in district and will go on the road this coming Friday night to take on the Brownsboro Bears.