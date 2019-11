ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — The Brook Hill Guard have had a special season, but it all came to an end on Saturday night in Athens, after they were shutout by Trinity Christian 59-0.

This year the Guard went undefeated in district and beat Southwest Christian 66-0 in the opening round of the playoffs.

Deion Sanders and the Tigers, however, proved to be just too much, as they will get ready to face Grapevine Faith Christian.