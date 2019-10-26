Brook Hill clinches playoff berth, All Saints victorious on the road, Tyler HEAT wins in shutout

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Brook Hill Guard clinched their second straight playoff berth Friday night, taking down McKinney Christian on homecoming 41-0.

All Saints traveled to Lewisville to take on Founders Classical Academy where they won 66-6. Gorman was on the road in Katy where they would lose 41-7.

The Tyler HEAT would win big away from home, shutting out the Melissa Chargers 45-0 while the East Texas Christian Panthers would lose at home 64-18.

The Grace Community Cougars were off for a bye week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories