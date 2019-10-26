Brook Hill clinches playoff berth, All Saints victorious on the road, Tyler HEAT wins in shutout

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Brook Hill Guard clinched their second straight playoff berth Friday night, taking down McKinney Christian on homecoming 41-0.

All Saints traveled to Lewisville to take on Founders Classical Academy where they won 66-6. Gorman was on the road in Katy where they would lose 41-7.

The Tyler HEAT would win big away from home, shutting out the Melissa Chargers 45-0 while the East Texas Christian Panthers would lose at home 64-18.

The Grace Community Cougars were off for a bye week.