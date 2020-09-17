Apple Springs High School cancels 2020 football season

APPLE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Apple Springs High School announced Thursday morning that they would be canceling the rest of their 2020 football season.

A small 1A school in Trinity County, Apple Springs is a six-man team and had lost their season opener 32-7 last week to Willowbend. During 2019, the team went 5-5.

The school did not list a reason for why the season was being canceled, so it is unclear if it is related to COVID-19.

Several East Texas schools have suffered game cancellations due to the coronavirus, but none had taken away the seasons.

Troup High School announced Wednesday that their games at all levels this week would be canceled due to an uptick in coronavirus cases among student-athletes. Linden-Kildare also suspended their varsity football games for two weeks.

Spring Hill also canceled their game against Henderson ISD after it was revealed that Henderson had a significant increase in coronavirus cases. It was the second week in a row that an opponent had chosen not to play Henderson.

Earlier this month, Diboll ISD suspended all athletics for one week due to multiple athletes having COVID-19 symptoms. The school district said that many athletes had attended a party during the weekend.