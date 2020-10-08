All Saints cancels next two football games due to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The All Saints Trojans home football opener against Arlington Grace Prep has been canceled after multiple players had to be quarantined.

Athletic Director Eddie Francis released a statement to KETK News saying that one player had tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, multiple players had to be quarantined. Their game next Friday, October 16 has also been called off.

The Trojans were forced to cancel their game last week against Covenant School of Dallas as well.

Unfortunately, we have an All Saints Varsity Football Player who has tested positive for COVID-19 forcing a number of players to be quarantined. We canceled our game last Friday against Covenant School of Dallas and will be forced to cancel our scheduled varsity games with Grace Prep on October 9 and Waco Reicher on October 16. These TAPPS Division III & IV District 2 games will not be made up and will go down as no contests for both teams because there are not any bye weeks built into the shortened TAPPS schedule. All Saints plans to return to action on October 23 against Pantego Christian. Thanks for all you do for the players and coaches of East Texas, We appreciate you! Eddie Francis, All Saints Athletic Director

Instead of traveling to Tyler to face the Trojans, the Lions state that they will play at Bishop Dunne in Dallas at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Trojans opened the 2020 season with a 28-6 win at Mount Enterprise on Sept. 25.