TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The All Saints Trojans finished up the 2019 edition of the Tyler Classic at Grace Community High School on Saturday, taking on the Warriors from The Woodlands Christian Academy.

It was a rough start for the Trojans, who after giving up an early touchdown then allowed T.W.C.A. to return an interception for a touchdown, putting themselves in a 14-0 early hole.

All Saints would get on the board, but this matchup was all Warriors, as they beat the Trojans 49-16.