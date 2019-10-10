Live Now
#bEASTtexas 2019: Friday Football Fever looks at where teams stand, where they might go from here

2019 #bEASTtexas FOOTBALL AT THE HALF: Friday Football Fever digital special looks at where high school football teams stand

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the last few schools kick off district play this week, KETK/FOX 51 Sports Director Mike Alzamora, and KETK/FOX 51 Sports Anchor/Reporter Garrett Sanders bring you a special online program as they break down the landscape of #bEASTtexas football at every classification, including the private schools.

As the second half of the high school football regular season kicks off in the Lone Star State, a number of storylines have emerged out of the Piney Woods, as well as a few surprise teams.

Many players have begun to attract attention, and as always a large group of programs are gearing up to make some noise in the months of November and December.

A pair of special guests that joined them in studio were 92.1 FM “The Team” Sports Director Bill Coates, who is also the raido voice of the Tyler Lee Red Raiders, and longtime former Athens coach Paul Essary, who recently retired from the coaching profession.

Watch the video as Mike and Garrett talk about many of our area teams and players. They’ll also talk to a few coaches. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC