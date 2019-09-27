FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER PREVIEW: Gladewater and Winnsboro look to run over one another as they open district

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) — Many of our East Texas teams start district play tonight, and one of those matchups pits the Gladewater Bears against the Winnsboro Raiders at Jack V. Murphy Bear Stadium.

Both teams are looking to bounce back from losses last week, Gladewater was shutout by Pleasant Grove 45-0 and Winnsboro fell to rival Mount Vernon 48-20.

But now the games start to count, and one of these two will be one victory closer to claiming a spot in the postseason, and possibly a shot at a district title.

