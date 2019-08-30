FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Carthage-Jacksonville face off in renovated Tomato Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Indians are playing the Carthage Bulldogs on a home field that is both old and new.

Tonight’s game is being played in the Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville, a familiar landmark that has been completely upgraded.

This will be the first time the Indians have played on their home field since 2017.

Watch the video above as Karah Rucker takes a tour of the updated facilities, and be sure and tune in to Friday Football Fever at 10:15 p.m. right here on KETK and Fever Overtime on Fox 51 11 p.m. to watch game updates.